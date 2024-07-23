Register Now
Jewellery stocks surge after govt cuts basic custom duty on gold, silver

PTI
By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: Pixabay
On the BSE, the stock of Senco Gold zoomed 6.16% to trade at Rs 1,000.80 apiece, Rajesh Exports surged 5.49% to Rs 313.90 and PC Jeweller jumped 5% to trade at Rs 74.16 — also its upper circuit limit.

New Delhi: Shares of gold and jewellery retailers surged on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will reduce the basic customs duty on the yellow metal and silver to 6%.

In addition, shares of Titan Company climbed 3.66% to Rs 3,371.65 per piece, Tribhovandas Bhimhji Zaveri rose 2.79%to Rs 140.20, and Kalyan Jewellers India gained 1.54%t to Rs 537.05 apiece on the bourse.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark dropped 996.53 points or 1.245 to trade at 79,505.55.

The finance minister also provided for a basic customs duty reduction on platinum to 6.45.

Sitharaman also proposed the removal of basic customs duty on ferro nickel and blister copper.

The reduction in basic customs duty on gold, silver and platinum has been a long pending demand of the gems and jewellery industry.

