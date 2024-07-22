Reliance Retail’s Yousta opens new store in Lucknow

Register Now
The new store is located in Lucknow at Kapoorthala, Aliganj Road.

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s youth-centric fashion brand Yousta has opened a new store in Lucknow at Kapoorthala, Aliganj Road. A release by the company said on Monday.

Since its launch last year, Yousta has expanded across the country, with multiple stores in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

To celebrate the launch, Yousta is running a special contest called “Star of Lucknow.” Customers are invited to try on the latest Yousta collection and post their pictures on Instagram with the hashtags #staroflucknow and #youstafashion. The best entries will win exclusive Yousta merchandise, the release added.

The products in the new store are priced below Rs. 999, with the majority available for less than Rs. 499.

In August 2023, Reliance Retail launched Yousta, with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. The brand has since expanded to 15 states across India.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL), the retail division of Reliance Industries Ltd., manages an omnichannel network, which includes over 18,774 stores and various digital commerce platforms.

