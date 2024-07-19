RedTape Unveils New Store at Reach3Roads, Gurugram

Situated in Reach3Roads, RedTape’s new store is strategically positioned, enhancing its appeal to both brands and consumers alike.

New Delhi: Fashion and lifestyle brand RedTape launched its new outlet at Reach 3Roads mall in Gurugram.

“We are delighted to welcome RedTape at Reach 3Roads. Our goal is to offer our customers a superior shopping experience and adding RedTape’s new store reaffirms that commitment,” said Nandini Taneja, Regional Director- Leasing, Reach Group.

Arvind Verma, Director, RedTape Ltd. further emphasized the importance of customer engagement: “At RedTape, we believe in creating not just a store, but an experience. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every customer feels valued and finds exactly what they need,” he said.

“The dynamic location of 3Roads aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos of providing stylish & trendy footwear and apparel for the modern Indian consumer,” he added further.

Founded in 1996, RedTape is owned and managed by Mirza International Ltd. In 2006, the brand forayed into the apparel sector and unveiled a men’s clothing and accessories line. Mirza International Ltd. is a manufacturer and exporter of leather footwear. Founded in 1979, the brand was established by Irshad Mirza and Rashid Mirza. The company markets its products across the UK, France, Spain, UAE, China, Poland, Canada, Australia, Germany, and the US.

Headquartered in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the company also has a strong presence in the branded segment through three brands: RedTape, Oak Trak, and RedTape Gal, in addition to direct sales to global footwear retailers.

The Reach Group is a real estate development firm with retail, residential and commercial projects spread over 2 million sq. ft. in Gurugram.