Ex-Zomato executive-owned F&B company Ninecamp Ventures raises Rs 16 cr seed funding

New Delhi: Food and beverages company Ninecamp Ventures founded by Ex-Zomato executive Chaitanya Mathur has raised an amount of Rs 16 crore seed funding from angel investors and non-institutional investors, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

The funding was spearheaded by investors including Mohit Gupta, Gaurav Gupta (Former Zomato co-founders), Varun and Ghazal Alagh (Founders, Mama Earth, Honasa), Vikram Chopra, Ruchit Agarwal, Mehul Agrawal, Gajendra Jangid (Founders, Cars 24), Vir Das (Comedian, Actor), and Divine (Musician), Atul Singh (Ex-Chairman, Coca-Cola Asia Pacific), Dharmil Sheth (Co-founder, PharmEasy), Utsav Somani (ex AngelList), Ritesh Kumar (Managing Director, DS Group), Aaditya Mittal (Founder, Punnya), the release added.

The proceeds will be allocated to enhancing the brand portfolio, acquiring prime real estate, recruiting talent, and investing in research and development to foster innovative concepts and products.

“After nearly two decades of understanding the food and beverage landscape, India is primed for a new era of upscale dining and experiences. With matured markets and a discerning customer base seeking quality ambience, service, food, and cocktails, the time is ripe. At Ninecamp, we aim to fill the gap between consumer demand and premium dining options, delivering world-class offerings at scale,” said Mathur, founder & chief executive officer (CEO), of Ninecamp.

Ninecamp is a house of premium food and beverage brands. In April 2024, the company launched its first restaurant, Marièta, a Latin American-inspired restaurant and agave-forward bar, at Two Horizon Center, Gurugram.