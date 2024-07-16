Nothing Before Coffee targets Rs 100 cr revenue run rate by March 2025

Currently, the coffee-house chain is planning to open more than 35 stores over the next three months

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) is targeting to achieve Rs 100 crore revenue run rate by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Recently, the company launched its 64th store in Pune, adding over 17 new outlets in the second quarter of FY25. Currently it is planning to open more than 35 stores over the next three months.

“As we continue to expand our footprint across tier one and tier two cities in India, our goal remains to make Nothing Before Coffee a household name synonymous with authentic and affordable coffee experiences,” Akshay Kedia, founder of Nothing Before Coffee.

It opened 20 new outlets in the first half of the year and extended its presence to eight new cities including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Nothing Before Coffee was established in 2017 by school friends Kedia, Anand Jain, Ankesh Jain, and Shubham Bhandari. It offers more than 100 beverages across different categories with coffee as the core product.

In May 2024, the company made its foray into the global market with its first outlet in Portugal. Today, the value-focused coffee brand operates over 63 outlets across 26 Indian cities and 13 states.