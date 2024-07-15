Skincare brand Skininspired raises $1.5mn

The funding was led by Unilever Ventures and supported by notable angel investors such as Dr Vaidya’s co-founder Arjun Vaidya.
New Delhi: Udaipur-based skincare brand Skininspired has raised $1.5 million (Rs 12.25 crore) in seed funding, a release by the company said on Monday.
The funding was led by Unilever Ventures and supported by notable angel investors including Dr Vaidya’s co-founder Arjun Vaidya. The capital will be allocated towards research and development initiatives, strategic marketing efforts, and strengthening the brand’s go-to-market strategy.
“SkinInspired epitomises the fusion of efficacious ingredient blends, delightful textures, and functional packaging, delivering a luxurious skincare experience with global resonance. We aim to elevate ‘I-beauty’ onto the global stage, benchmarking our formulations against the best worldwide,” said Piyush Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), of Skininspired.
Founded in 2022 by Piyush Jain and dermatologist Dr Prashant Agrawal, Skininspired stands out as a high-performance skincare brand.
The skincare industry in India reached a size of $3 billion in 2023, with demand anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% over the forecast period.
Predicted to increase from a staggering $13 billion in 2034, Skininspired is strategically positioned to capitalize on this exponential growth trajectory, offering innovative and efficacious skincare solutions to consumers across the country.