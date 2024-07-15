Skincare brand Skininspired raises $1.5mn

The funding was led by Unilever Ventures and supported by notable angel investors such as Dr Vaidya’s co-founder Arjun Vaidya.

New Delhi: Udaipur-based skincare brand Skininspired has raised $1.5 million (Rs 12.25 crore) in seed funding, a release by the company said on Monday.

The funding was led by Unilever Ventures and supported by notable angel investors including Dr Vaidya’s co-founder Arjun Vaidya. The capital will be allocated towards research and development initiatives, strategic marketing efforts, and strengthening the brand’s go-to-market strategy.