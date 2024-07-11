Retail Tracker: June saw 65% increase in store launches, North saw double growth

With over 123 new stores opening in the region, North led the charge

IndiaRetailing Insights: Retail store launches in June 2024 stood at over 253 an increase of over 65% compared to May 2024 with 162 new stores opened in the month revealed an analysis of the data compiled by IndiaRetailing Insights, a retail intelligence unit.

Region-wise

With over 123 new stores opening in the region, North led the charge with an increase of almost 100% over last month. South saw the addition of 56 stores, whereas the West and East saw 55 and 20 new stores open in June, respectively.

The stores are in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Pune, Dehradun, Kolkata, Raipur, Trichy, Salem, Belgaum, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Ludhiana, Meerut, Vadodara, Patna, Howrah, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Kurukshetra, Surat, Rishikesh, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Nagpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Karnal, Guwahati, Muzzaffurpur, Surat, Bhiwandi, Lucknow, Srerampore, Udaipur, Vellore, Noida, Ludhiana, Vasai, Haldwani, Una, Siliguri, Haridwar, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Secunderabad, Kottayam, Badaun, Juhu, Mohali, Odisha, Vasai, Indore, Srinagar, Jayanagar, Ayodhya, Cochin, Palakkad, Rohtak and Aundh among other cities.

Active brands

The brands that opened outlets in June include Geetanjali Saloon, Burgrill, DADU’S, Snitch, Market 99, Birla Opus Paints, Tupperware, Tunday Kababi, Rare Rabbit, Just Watches, Swiss Beauty, Go Pizza India, Pigeon, Westside, Wow Momo, Wow China, Wow Kulfi, Bluestone, Mr. DIY, Sundays, Le Marche, Baazar Kolkata, United Colors of Benetton, AB Coffee, The Souled Store, Edrio, Miniso, Dunkin Donuts, Croma, Mars Cosmetics, Frameskraft, Celio, Enamour, R&B, Star Bazaar, Nike, Burger King, Jaypore, Madame, Meena Bazaar, Homestrap, Samosa Singh, Typsy Beauty, KFC, Spykar, Baggit, Keventers, Platear Jewels, Tim Paris, Forever New, Biggies Burger, Rareism, Big Hello, Dunkel Braun, Third Wave Coffee, The New Shop, Super Dry, EasyBuy, Baskin Robbins, Onitsuka Tiger, Pret a Manger, Banana Club, McDonald’s, Lenskart, Haldiram’s, Mama Earth, Solitaro, Limelight, Taneira, Being Human, Purplle, Silver Pearl, Cafe Delhi Heights, Hamleys, Cream Stone, Apple, Pizza Galleria, Sweet Dreams, Snackify, Meermankaa, Dosa Coffee, Twenty1 Food Court, D’Cot, Miniklub, Caratlane, Fossil, Bikanervala, Chaayos, Van Heusen, Salt Attire, Citistyle, New Balance, Homecentre, Klub Fox, Vijetha Supermarkets, Linen Club, W for Women, Aurelia, Wildcraft, Crazy Noodles, Ethnix by Raymond, Inc 5, H&M Home, Vendi by AVR Swarnamahal Jewelry Ltd., Levis, The Pant Project, The Loom, Nestasia, Samsonite, Punjab Bhatinda, Jockey, Blackberry’s, Octave, Starbucks, Mr Blue, Ellementry, Nazeer Foods, The Londonn Burger Co., Beaute&Nutrie, First Cry, Big Burger Co, The Fusion Pizza, The Obroma Foods, Fitfloop, Steve Madden, Sunglass Hut, Lee Cooper, John Players, Shoppers Stop, Ghoomar Restaurant, SoulTree, NY Cinema, Zoreko Original Gamers, Lavie, Richa Ahluwalia, American Eagle, Rolls Singh, Woodenstreet Furniture, Looks Prive, Khadim India, V2 Retail, Reid&Taylor, IT Luggage, Timex World, Glutton Cafe, Vishal Mega Mart, New Me, Heads Up For Tails, Biryani Moshai, Asus, Campus, Dominos, Intune by Shoppers Stop, Irvasa Fine Jewellery, Hong’s Kitchen, Hira Sweets, Bewakoof, The Indian Mom Co, Bigguys, Dava India, Zoya, Reebok, Samoh by Trent Ltd., The Raymond Shop, Popeyes, Babyhug, Sabhyata and Himalaya Optical.

An analysis of the data revealed that key players fared well in June 2024. Brands like Snitch, Market 99, Go Pizza India, Pigeon, Wow! Momo, Wow! China, Wow! Kulfi, MMrDIY, coffee, Miniso, Croma, Celio, Enamour, Jaypore, Meena Bazaar, Homestrap, Samosa Singh, Typsy Beauty, KFC, Spykar, Baggit, The New Shop, EasyBuy, McDonald’s, Solitaro, Purplle, Bikanerwala, Levis, Khadim India and some other D2C brands have all opened multiple stores in the month.

Funds raised

In June 2024, D2C brands, retailers, tech service providers and logistics companies like Datachamps, Nitro Commerce, Asaya, Go Zero, Wahter, Palette Brands, Sid’s Farm, Zyod, Zepto, Skye Air, Testsigma, and Lenskart have raised funds amounting to over ₹159.11 crores from investors like Windrose Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Saama, V3 Ventures, angel investor Arjun Purkayastha, Dholakia Ventures, Inflection Point, Ventures, Dholakia, Alumni Ventures, Omnivore and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, Stride One, and Trifecta Capital, Avenir, Lightspeed, Avra, Glade Brook, Nexus, StepStone, Goodwater, Lachy Groom and MassMutual Ventures.