Intune opens flagship outlet in Elan Miracle mall

New Delhi: Shopper Stop’s Intune has opened its first outlet in Delhi NCR, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

The retailer’s flagship outlet spans an area of 5629 sq. ft. and is located in Elan Miracle Mall, sector 84, Gurugram, the release added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Intune to Elan Miracle mall. This launch perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering a premium shopping destination. Intune’s presence enhances our diverse retail offerings and solidifies Elan Miracle’s position as Gurugram’s premier shopping hub. We anticipate a successful collaboration and eagerly await our visitors to explore the latest fashion trends Intune has to offer,” said Ankit Sharma, VP-Leasing, Elan Group.

The mall houses various brands such as Zudio, Haldiram’s, Domino’s, Mamaearth, Anytime Fitness ,McDonald’s, Bluestone, Puma, GIVA, Geetanjali, Looks, and California Burrito.

“We are excited to unveil Intune, the fashion-forward apparel brand, to Delhi NCR, launching with our premier store at Elan Miracle Mall in Gurugram. Intune embraces diversity, offering chic styles that resonate with personal tastes while remaining affordable. We anticipate our new location becoming a favored spot for style-savvy shoppers in Gurgaon,” said an Intune spokesperson.

IndiaRetailing reported in June that Shoppers Stop aims to open 60 new Intune stores in FY25.

Founded in 1991, Shoppers Stop has international and national brands for apparel, fragrances, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, home décor and furnishings. It has 112 stores across the country. Intune offers budget-friendly trendy apparel with prices ranging from Rs 149 to Rs 999. Intune has 22 stores across 62 cities in India.