Shopsy records 330 million app downloads in 3 years

Bengaluru: Shopsy, a hyper-value e-commerce platform from Flipkart, has recorded over 330 million app downloads across Bharat over the past three years, the company announced on Tuesday.

Since its inception, Shopsy expanded its reach to more than 19,000 pin codes, providing over 16 million products across 1,300 categories and fostering a seller community of 1.4 million (including Flipkart).

“We celebrate this milestone with our customers, sellers, and partners, whose support has established us as the favorite hyper-value e-commerce platform,” said Prathyusha Agarwal, business head at Shopsy.

“With the Indian e-commerce industry set to reach $300 billion by 2030, we remain dedicated to enhancing our offerings, technological capabilities, and delivering an unparalleled shopping experience to the value-conscious customers of Bharat,” he added.

Nearly 70% of Shopsy’s customers are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities like Bhagalpur, Bankura, Kurnool, Nagaon and Dhule and 90% of new customers are millennials and Gen Z. The platform tapped into the hypervalue range with over 70% shoppers purchasing products under Rs 200.

“As a business, we did not have much focus online. Our women’s apparel business was happening in offline markets. But since we started working on Shopsy Marketplace, we received massive online response in just six months,” said Sachin Chakravarty, director at Shrashti Textiles, a seller on Shopsy,

The marketplace will also be launching its three-year anniversary sale event, Shopsy Birthday Sale in the upcoming week.

Shopsy, launched in July 2021, operates on a zero-commission marketplace model and serves tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Established in 2007, Flipkart Group companies include Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. Flipkart has a registered user base of more than 500 million. It offers 150 million products across more than 80 categories. The retailer has more than 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers.