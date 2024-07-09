How India buys groceries online

82% of them were under the age of 27 indicating that the Gen Z buyers wanted their deliveries within 30 minutes despite a fee being charged

New Delhi: About 86% online grocery buyers prioritize product quality while 73% of the online shoppers were seeking value for money on grocery purchases, according to a latest survey conducted by Local Circles.

Local Circles, a community social media platform surveyed 70,000 respondents from 227 districts of India who buy groceries online out of which 62% of respondents were male while 38% of respondents were female. About 51% of them were from tier 1 locations, 32% from tier 2 locations and 17% from tier 3 and 4 districts.

Key findings of the report:

86% of respondents preferred quality of products; 73% preferred value for money; 73% prefer time taken for delivery; 54% prefer selection or variety of products; 54% prefer ease if return or refund and customer service; and 49% prefer “product mix” among the reasons for choosing online grocery platforms.

57% of respondents purchase replenishment items as and when required, 35% purchase everyday grocery essentials like milk, fruits or vegetables, 31% of respondents purchase monthly groceries, 26% purchase weekly top-ups, 26% order urgent groceries delivered at home, and 13% purchase during special occasions.

In a response to how should the returns and refund process work for online groceries, 38% of consumers surveyed stated photo upload and automatic refund by default, phone call for exceptions only; 22% of respondents said photo upload, phone call or chat followed by refund; 22% favour photo upload, phone call or chat followed by inspection or refund and then refund and remaining 18% did not give a clear answer.

28% of respondents say that they buy exclusively available products or brands and other items, if an online grocery platform is offering them on an exclusive basis. While 45% said they don’t have a product or brand exclusivity criterion in what they purchase and 11% of respondents did not give a clear reply.

67% or 2 in 3 consumers stated that they want delivery within 3-24 hours as per their convenient delivery slot and no delivery fee charged, 17% indicated that they like to have delivery within 30 minutes and delivery fee charged, 5% say that they like delivery within 30 minutes to 3 hours and small delivery fee charged and the remaining 11% of respondents stated that they want grocery delivery within 24-72 hours per their convenient delivery slot and no delivery fee charged.

It was found that 66% of these respondents were from metro or a tier 1 city and 30% from a tier 2 city. Of these respondents, among those who had disclosed their age, 82% of them were under the age of 27 indicating that the Gen Z buyers wanted their deliveries within 30 minutes despite a fee being charged.



LocalCircles is a community social media platform enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the Government to make policies that are citizen and small business centric.