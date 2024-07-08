67% Indians prefer makhana and dry fruits as the go-to healthy snacks: Farmley Healthy Snacking Report

More than 6,000 people across India were surveyed representing different age groups like boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z

New Delhi: About 67% of Indians prefer makhana and dry fruits as the go-to healthy snacks, according to Healthy Snacking Report 2024 by Farmley, a healthy snacking brand, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

The brand launched the report at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit held last week in Delhi.

More than 6,000 people across India were surveyed representing different age groups like boomers (born between 1946- 1964), Gen X(born between 1965- 1980), millennials (born between 1981- 1996)and Gen Z (born between 1997- 2010).

The report says that majority of Indians are willing to switch to healthy snacking but 58% of them find high retail costs as a barrier to switching. 67% of respondents prefer to have makhanas and dry fruits in the healthy snacking segment.

The report highlighted the popularity of makhanas among various age groups with 59% of millennials calling it their trusted snack, followed by 49% of Gen Z and 47% of Gen X. 70% of respondents revealed that their favourite time to snack was with their evening cup of tea or coffee. Millennials and Gen Z prefer bolder flavours like peri peri, whereas the older generations prefer classics such as salt and black pepper. Also, the report highlights that 39% of people snack twice as much on weekends as compared to weekdays.

“Through the Healthy Snacking Report, the aim is to map the constantly evolving tastes and preferences cutting across age groups, regions and professions. Consumers crave deliciousness, prioritize health and are increasingly mindful of the environment, too. India’s next big snacking revolution is fueled by taste, health and a nation of discerning empowered snackers,” said Akash Sharma, Co-Founder, Farmley.

The report reveals that 73% of respondents prefer to read labels for ingredient lists and nutritional value before making a purchase. About 93% expressed a desire to transition to healthier options, highlighting a correlation between label reading and conscious choices.

The report saw 60% contribution from a population of wellness-conscious eaters who prefer natural, additive-free products with ingredients like nuts, seeds and whole grains.

Founded in 2017, Farmley is wholesome healthy snacking brand offering dry fruits nuts and seeds in different flavours and snacking formats.