Being human opens up in Pune

Akshita Sharma
Representative image | Credit: File
The retailer’s latest store is located in Seasons Mall, Hadapsar, Pune

 New Delhi: Clothing and apparel brand Being Human has expanded its retail footprint by opening a new store in Pune, a social media post by a company official announced in a social media post.

The retailer’s latest store is located in Seasons Mall, Hadapsar, Pune.

“Namaskar Pune. We are thrilled to announce the opening of Being Human store in Seasons Mall. Come explore the latest fashion trends and visit us ,” said Preeti Chopra, Vice president business development – India and Global, Being Human in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the new store.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the retailer opened its 100th store in the city of Jaipur.

Founded in 2012, Being Human offers t-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jeans, trousers for men and top t-shirts, jeans, leggings and track pants for women. It is present in 15 countries globally.

