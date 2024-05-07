Being Human reaches 100th store mark

The landmark store in is the historic city Jaipur

New Delhi: Clothing and apparel brand Being Human, has launched its new flagship store at Jaipur in Rajasthan, a press release said on Tuesday.

The store opening was attended by Bollywood celebrities Sohail Khan and Beena Kak; influencer Awez Darbar; Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Managing Director of Being Human Clothing; Sanjeev Rao CEO of Being Human Clothing; Vivek Sandhwar; COO of Being Human Clothing; and leadership team of the brand.

“As we embark on this journey in Jaipur, we are not just opening a store; we are extending our hand in friendship and solidarity with the people of this beautiful city,” said Actor Sohail Khan.

Spanning over 2,100 sq. ft., the new store is the 100th store of the retailer and is located in a premium shopping district in Jaipur.

“At Being Human, we are thrilled to bring our iconic brand closer to the people of Jaipur. The opening of our 100th store in this historic city underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint across India,” said CEO Rao.

The store showcases an extensive range of exclusive Being Human clothing and accessories. The apparel has been crafted from recycled pet denim, Fairtrade cotton, and plantable tags.

The brand plans to open more stores in Rajasthan in the near future, the release added.