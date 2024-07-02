FNP’s opens ‘Retail Shine’ Outlet in Gurgaon

For the first time, the store will also offer a subscription plan

New Delhi: Gifting company FNP (Ferns N Petals) has expanded its retail footprint by opening a new store under the ‘Retail Shine’ concept in Gurgaon, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The latest store is a Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) store and is located in sector 46, Gurgaon. The store will offer imported flowers, gourmet cakes, premium plants such as bonsai and orchids, handcrafted items, and personalized gifts, the release added.

“Our hybrid model, combining a retail showroom with integrated quick commerce operations, allows us to provide an exceptional and uplifting consumer experience. Opening in such a premium and convenient location will meet the high demand for our store, elevating our customers’ experience with FNP,” said Anil Sharma, COO Retail and Franchise, FNP.

The new store aims to enhance the presence of the retailer across various quick commerce platforms. It has also partnered with Zomato and Swiggy. For the first time, the store will also offer a subscription plan.

Founded in 1994, Ferns N Petals caters to both walk-in customers and online orders. The florist chain has more than 320 stores across the country. Ferns N Petals Group encompasses FNP Retail & Franchising, FNP E-commerce- India, UAE, Singapore & Qatar, FNP Weddings & Events, Floral Touch- India & UAE, FNP Gardens, Handicrafts, The Flagship Store by FNP, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), FNP Cakes ‘N’ More and FNP Media, as per company’s website.