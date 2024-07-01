Register Now
Phoenix Mills’ QSR chain Bellona Hospitality to double its store count by 2026

Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

Currently, it operates over 39 outlets of various brands across Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Bengaluru: Multi-brand restaurant chain Bellona Hospitality, a wholly owned subsidiary of the real estate developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd., is aiming to double its store count to more than 70 in the next two years, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

“Since the inception, we have been actively developing and launching restaurants across all Phoenix Malls. Our goal is to nearly double our topline revenue next year,” said Prashant Issar, director of Bellona Hospitality.

Mumbai-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Bellona Hospitality Services Ltd. was founded in 2014. Today, it operates nine restaurant brands, including Ishaara (modern Indian cuisine), Dobaraa (gastropub), Eight (pan-Asian cuisine) Cha (Cantonese cuisine), Caffe Allora (Italian), Julius (modern European), Fyole Café (artisanal patisserie), Poult (American bistro and bar) and Legume (vegetarian restaurant).

The company opened its first restaurant named Ishaara, in November 2021. It operates 39 outlets of various brands across Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Bellona Hospitality
Prashant Issar, director, Bellona Hospitality Services Ltd.

All the outlets are located within the shopping centres of Phoenix Mills. However, the company is planning to expand into high-street locations.

“Three brands that we are planning to take out to the high street are Ishaara, Eight, and Dobaraa. Bengaluru and Mumbai are top priorities for our expansion plans,” said Issar.

Recently, Bellona has been opening its restaurants in Phoenix Mall of Asia and has already launched Ishaara, Dobaraa, Cha, Caffe Allora, Eight, and Fyole Café.

The company has partnerships with online food ordering and delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. It also offers table reservations through eazydiner.com. About 7% of its sales are generated online, while the remaining sales occur offline.

The QSR chain targets consumers ranging from the premium to the mid-market segments.

“Some of our brands will be scaling at a faster pace across tier 2 and 3 cities. The roadmap for this expansion is currently a work-in-progress,” added Issar.

Mall developer Phoenix Mills presently has an operational retail portfolio of over 1.1 crore sq. ft. of leasable area across 12 retail consumption hubs in 8 cities of India. The company is also in the process of launching Phoenix Marketcity, Kolkata, which will be situated on approximately 7.5 acres in Alipore, Kolkata.

