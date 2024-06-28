Cochin Duty Free unveils last-minute store and shop-on-wheels

The stores are operated under a management contract by Alpha Kreol India, a joint venture between Dubai-based Kreol Group and Swiss-based travel retailer Avolta

Bengaluru: Cochin Duty Free, the retail arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has introduced last-minute shopping facilities at the airport, as per a release by the company.

“We have an approximate 10,000 sq. ft. arrival shop and an approximate 3,000 sq. ft. departure shop. This goes one step ahead in creating extra opportunities for shoppers,” said Lal Arakulath, director, Alpha Kreol India.

The Last-Minute Shop near departures gate no 3 offers a range of travel essentials, from fragrances to chocolates, making it easy for travellers to grab any necessities before boarding.

The stores are operated under a management contract by Alpha Kreol India, a joint venture between Dubai-based Kreol Group and Swiss-based travel retailer Avolta.

The facilities offered also include a ‘shop on wheels’ buggy, which is a moving duty-free shop that roams the airport concourse, showcasing a curated product collection. It offers perfumes, chocolates, and handicrafts without leaving the waiting area near their gate.

“These additions are designed to elevate the shopping experience for passengers. Cochin Duty Free sales growth is significant, and I thank the entire Cochin Duty Free team as well as our partners, Avolta and Kreol Group for their contributions,” said S Suhas, managing director, Cochin International Airport.

In 2016, CIAL established CIAL Duty Free and Retail Services Limited (CDRSL), a wholly owned public limited subsidiary company with the primary objective of managing duty free and retail operations at the airport.

In 2021, Cochin Duty Free introduced pre-order facilities for international passengers using the portal cochindutyfree.com.