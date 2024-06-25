Nitro Commerce gets seed funding

The funding round was led by Cornerstone Venture partners

New Delhi: Revenue-As-A-Service platform Nitro Commerce has raised an amount of Rs 15 crore in the first phase of its fundraising, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The funding round was led by Cornerstone Venture partners. Other investors who have invested in the startup are Warmup Ventures, Lead Angels, Dholakia Ventures, India Accelerator as well as individual investors Arjun Vaidya, Kunal Khattar, Nikunj Jain, and Piyush Jain.

The startup was founded by entrepreneur Umair Mohammed (CEO) along with Atyab Mohammed (COO), Shamail Tayyab (CTO), and Pratik Anand (CBO).

“Nitro Commerce aims to solve the customer acquisition conundrum for D2C and retail brands. Acquisition is one of the biggest challenges faced by upcoming new-age brands. Our technology solves both use cases,” said Umair Mohammed, CEO.

Nitro Commerce offers a patent-pending cookieless technology. The company has onboarded over 100 D2C brands on the platform and plans to grow this number to 1,000 by the end of this year. It was built from the ground up for the e-commerce and D2C markets to provide technologies to the industry that aid the top and middle of the funnel to increase revenue.