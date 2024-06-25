Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF) Picks-up 5% Equity Stake in Vardhman Appliances Limited

The company has a top line of Rs.1000 crores growing at a CAGR of 18%

New Delhi: Delhi-based Vardhman Appliances Ltd. announced the closure of its Pre IPO placement round, in a press release on Tuesday.

India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF) picked up approximately 5% stake in the company for an undisclosed amount, the release added.

“Our vision is to tackle real-time problems with top-quality products that make a difference. By combining our market expertise with IIOF’s robust financial backing, we are well-positioned to maximize shareholder value and drive sustainable growth. This collaboration sets the stage for creating long-term economic value, ensuring a prosperous future for all stakeholders involved,” said Parmod Kumar Jain, Chairman, Vardhman.

Vardhman Appliances Ltd. has an OEM/ODM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Original Design Manufacturer) clientele and it offers consumer appliances including fans, irons, room heaters, mixer grinders, hand blenders, cooktops among others. The company has manufacturing facilities in Kundli, Haryana and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. It is present across a franchise network spread over 300 locations nationwide.

“We are excited to be a part of Vardhman Group with 4+ decades of experience in manufacturing of consumer appliances. With exceptional execution capabilities, supported by a professional team with a clear vision and strong leadership, we recognize significant growth prospects in Vardhman,” Madhu Lunawat, CIO, IIOF , a fund house in the mid-market sector investing in companies at the growth stage.

Vardhman Appliances Ltd. also markets and sells its products under its own brand Lazer which offers 200 SKUs across various categories. It is present in 20 states with 8 branch offices, 1000 distributors and dealers, 15,000 retailers, online platforms and institution sales.

The company has a top line of Rs.1000 crores growing at a CAGR(Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18% over Fiscal 2021 to 2024. It had a 28% Return on Equity and 34% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) with Fixed Asset Turnover of over 14.6 times.