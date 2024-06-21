Baggit reaches 100-store milestone

The bags and accessories brand’s 100th store is located in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Premium bags and accessories brand Baggit has opened its 100th store in India, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

The latest store is in Andhra Pradesh.

“Can you guess what milestone Baggit has reached? 100th store Opened in India. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Come visit us and experience Baggit like never before,” said Nishant Radhakrishnan, business manager- north, Baggit India Pvt. Ltd in his LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the latest store.

Founded in 1989 by Nina Lekhi, Baggit offers a range of bags like tote bags, satchels, hobo, clutches, laptop bags, work bags, drawstrings, bowling, haversack bags, duffle bags for women and laptop bags for men along with luggage bags. It also offers accessories like watches, wallets, mobile pouches, belts, caps.