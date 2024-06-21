Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Baggit reaches 100-store milestone

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
62
0
Credit: File
Must Read
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The bags and accessories brand’s 100th store is located in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Premium bags and accessories brand Baggit has opened its 100th store in India, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

The latest store is in Andhra Pradesh.

“Can you guess what milestone Baggit has reached? 100th store Opened in India. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Come visit us and experience Baggit like never before,” said Nishant Radhakrishnan, business manager- north, Baggit India Pvt. Ltd in his LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the latest store.

Founded in 1989 by Nina Lekhi, Baggit offers a range of bags like tote bags, satchels, hobo, clutches, laptop bags, work bags, drawstrings, bowling, haversack bags, duffle bags for women and laptop bags for men along with luggage bags. It also offers accessories like watches, wallets, mobile pouches, belts, caps.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Asus opens 5th Select store in Nagpur

The latest store is located in the Dhantoli area provides pre-loved products backed by a 1-year warranty at discounted...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.