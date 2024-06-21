Asus opens 5th Select store in Nagpur

The latest store is located in the Dhantoli area provides pre-loved products backed by a 1-year warranty at discounted rates

New Delhi: Tech company Asus has expanded its retail footprint by opening its 5th Select store in Maharashtra, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

The latest store spans 270 sq. ft. of area and is located at Shiv Shakti Ice Cream, Yashwant Stadium, Dhantoli, Nagpur, Maharashtra, the release added.

“Our Select stores are a valuable depiction of two strong pillars of the ASUS ideology, a strong retail presence and the introduction of sustainable interventions at multiple checkpoints across the PC industry,” said Arnold Su, Vice President – Gaming and Consumer Segment, Asus India.

The latest store provides a touchpoint to explore and purchase the products that are backed by a 1-year warranty at discounted rates.

“Over the last few years we have seen an increase in demand for pre-loved PCs in Maharashtra and the opening of our Select Store in the state is an endeavour to address this growing demand. We believe that our Select Stores are an important enabler towards a sustainable future while also offering customers access to budget-friendly prices,” Su added.

Asus Select Stores are spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad along with 2 Asus exclusive stores in Nagpur.

Asus is a multinational company (MNC) offering motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards, and routers along with a range of superior gaming, content-creation, and AIoT solutions. It has 5,000 R&D professionals.