H&M Home enters Hyderabad

The retailer expanded its retail footprint by opening its flagship store in Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

New Delhi: Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has opened its home décor and furnishing outlet of H&M Home in Hyderabad, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

The latest store is located in Hyderabad’s Inorbit Mall.

“Hello Hyderabad! We’re excited to bring H&M Home Concept to your city. Explore our stylish and affordable home décor collection now at our store in Inorbit Mall. Join us and experience the excitement,” said Ashwarya Chaudhary, regional marketing project manager, H&M in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the latest store.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the retailer expanded its retail footprint by opening its flagship store in Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru.

Stockholm based H&M Home offers products for home décor with categories like decoration, cushion, room fragrance, wall décor, cookware, storage, bath and shower, sleepwear, blankets, curtains, etc.It was originally launched online in 2009. Today, H&M HOME is available through standalone H&M Home concept stores, and via shop-in-shops in H&M stores. In 2022, the retailer entered India through its digital presence at hm.com and on Myntra .

Founded in 1947, H&M is a Swedish fashion brand present in more than 75 countries globally. It penetrated the Indian markets in October 2015 and currently has 61 stores across 30 cities in the country. The brand offers its products through its website, app and e-commerce platform Myntra.