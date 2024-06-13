Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Jewels by Preeti plans to open 15 retail stores by the end of 2024

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
43
0
Credit: JewelsbyPreeti.com
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The retailer will be opening seven offline stores across metropolitan hubs

New Delhi: Lab grown diamond manufacturer Jewels by Preeti plans to expand its offline retail footprint by opening 15 retail stores across major cities in India by the end of this year, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The retailer will be opening seven offline stores across metropolitan hubs of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad in six months, the release added.

“It is a pivotal step for us to reach a wider audience. We strongly believe that there is substantial untapped potential waiting to be unlocked, and this is just the beginning,” said Preeti Jain, Founder, Jewels by Preeti.

“Lab-grown diamond markets have gained significant momentum in recent years, offering customers an eco-friendly alternative to mined diamonds,” she added.

Founded in 2010 by Preeti Jain, the jewellery retailer offers a range of jewellery pieces ranging from daily-wear pieces to solitaires. The company has sold around 8,000 units of diamond jewellery and serves around 3,000 clients. The company plans to expand its workforce to 300 employees.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

GoKwik and Twid partner for loyalty rewards

Through this partnership, 100 million shoppers in the GoKwik network will be able to access loyalty and reward points...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.