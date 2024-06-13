GoKwik and Twid partner for loyalty rewards

Through this partnership, 100 million shoppers in the GoKwik network will be able to access loyalty and reward points provided in the Twid network at checkout

Bengaluru: E-commerce enabler GoKwik and rewards-based payment network Twid have entered into a strategic partnership to expand loyalty and reward programmes usage across GoKwik network of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, the companies shared in a joint press release on Thursday.

GoKwik has the network data of 100 million shoppers through which it has helped over 4,000 brands increase conversions, reduce recovery time objectives, boost gross merchandising value and prepaid success rate.

Through this partnership, shoppers in the GoKwik network will be able to access loyalty and reward points provided in the Twid network at the checkout, resulting in extra savings on every purchase.

“Customer retention continues to be the core focus for D2C brands as the cost of acquisition is increasingly rising in this hyper-competitive landscape. Partnering with Twid and enabling rewards on our checkout delivers a superior shopping experience for customers and helps brands increase their prepaid transactions and customer lifetime value,” said Chirag Taneja, co-founder of GoKwik.

The partnered integration has already been rolled out to over 90 brands in the GoKwik network, including Snitch, Adilqadri, Bacca Bucci, Neemans, and Sanfe.

“We’re thrilled to partner with GoKwik and empower our users to unlock the true value of their rewards while shopping online. This integration creates a whole new shopping experience, offering convenience and maximising benefits for both customers and brands,” said Amit Koshal, co-founder of Twid.

Twid will enable D2C brands to provide the option to the shoppers to redeem the highest available reward points from its network of reward-issuing partners, resulting in increased customer lifetime value by upto 30%.

Founded in 2020 by Koshal, Rishi Batra and Amit Sharma, Twid currently has affiliations to companies like Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Flipkart Supercoin, Intermiles, and Payback, among others. It boasts access to a substantial points pool of approximately $2.2 billion. These accumulated points are currently being utilised at a network of over 100,000 merchants across India.