Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas opens in Gurugram

New Delhi: NY Cinema, a multiplex chain owned by Bollywood actor-director Ajay Devgn has launched its first multiplex at the Elan Epic Mall in Gurugram, the brand announced on Thursday.

With this launch, NY Cinemas expands its presence to 14 cities.

The multiplex spans an area of 46,000 sq. ft. and offers a 5-screen multiplex housing 890 seats each with a Dolby Atmos sound system, live cooking stations, an open box office, and a mocktail bar. The cinema is crafted in three parts: the pre-lobby area, the main lobby and the ultra-luxurious Amor lounge. It also offers an Amor auditorium with plush recliners for comfort.

“Both companies put their best minds to use and the result is for everyone to witness. Being a differentiating player, I am confident that Delhi / NCR would not have experienced a Classical and Filmy theatre like us till now. Not only the interiors but the audio and video experience too will win the hearts of everyone. “For the Love of Cinema” Ajay’s vision is truly delivered with NY Cinemas Elan Epic,” said Rajeev Sharma, CEO, NY Cinemas.

Founded in August 2017 by Ajay Devgn, NY Cinemas are concept-driven theatres offering live-action areas. The chain currently operates 30 screens across 13 properties.

“Elan Epic is a premier destination in Gurugram for luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment. The arrival of Delhi NCR’s first NY Cinemas at Elan Epic marks a pivotal moment in our journey to curate an unparalleled lifestyle experience,” said Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group.