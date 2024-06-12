Mamaearth now available at over 1,000 stores through Reliance Retail partnership

The brand will be available at over 1,000 Reliance Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores across the country

Bengaluru: Gurugram-based beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth, parented by Honasa Consumer Ltd. is now available at over 1,000 of Reliance Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores across the country, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

Smart Bazaar is the grocery value retail chain operated by Reliance Retail, while Smart Point serves as the neighborhood small-format store. Together, they have over 2,500 stores across 950 cities in India, as per Reliance Smart’s official website.

This collaboration with Reliance will help Mamaearth to further strengthen its offline channel presence and make its products accessible to a wider audience, release added.

“At Honasa, we believe that we need to be available where our consumers want to shop the brand. The partnership with Reliance Retail is also an extension of our endeavor to make toxin free, safe products accessible to a wider set of consumers,” said Varun Alagh, co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd.

“We are 1,000 stores strong now and with the increasing demand for Mamaearth products, we will hopefully continue to grow and increase our footprints through this collaboration,” he added.

Headquartered in Gurugram and parented by Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Mamaearth was founded in 2016. The company started as a toxin-free brand for baby care but soon ventured into face care, skincare and body care products for adults.

The digital-first brand opened its first exclusive offline outlet in 2021. Since then, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of over 200 products and has reached over 5 million customers in 500 Indian cities servicing over 18,000 pin codes.

Its products are available on official website www.mamaearth.in and other e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 40 thousand points of sales across the country.

The company went public in October 2023. It was one of the most awaited IPOs of 2023.

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. is a personal care house of brands and apart from Mamaearth its portfolio features skincare brands such as The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Staze Aqualogica, Ayuga, Dr. Sheth’s and haircare brand BBlunt.

Through its omni-channel distribution network across online and offline channels, the company’s product portfolio is available pan-India across over 700 districts in India as of September 2022.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.