BLive Unveils EV Rental Program For Last-Mile Delivery Operators

New Delhi: E mobility platform BLive has launched BLive EZY EV Rental Program to combat the financial challenges faced by delivery riders, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The rental program addresses challenges like the need for a high CIBIL score for loan approvals and high interest rates. It provides competitive rates and flexible terms, aiming to bridge the financial gaps that delivery riders face when transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs), the release added.

The program offers premium EVs from renowned brands such as TVS, Ather, Bounce, and Revolt on flexible renting terms.

The key feature of the program is “Rent to Own” that allows riders to become owners of their EVs after a rental period of 36 months. Rentals start as low as Rs 1500 per week.

“The BLive EZY EV Rental Program is a step forward in making electric vehicles more accessible, providing a cost-effective and hassle-free way for riders to own their EVs. We believe this initiative will not only empower riders but also contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions in our cities,” said Samarth Kholkar, Founder, BLive.

BLive offers e-mobility solutions to fleet operators. Its integrated AI-enabled platform brings together the entire EV ecosystem, including EV manufacturers, demand generation partners, finance and charging solution providers, and the growing community of gig workers.