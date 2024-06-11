Snapdeal signs MOU with Bhashini to Boost Digital Inclusion in India

The MOU was signed between Bharat Venishetti of Snapdeal and Amitabh Nag, CEO of Bhashini

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Snapdeal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Digital India Bhashini, an Independent Business Division established by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) within Digital India Corporation (DIC) to address the diverse linguistic landscape of India, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The MOU was signed between Bharat Venishetti of Snapdeal and Amitabh Nag, chief executive officer of Bhashini.

The collaboration aims to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop products and services focusing on voice-first technology for nine vernacular languages to enhance language translation efforts to promote digital inclusion in India.

“This collaboration focuses on Snapdeal’s commitment to advancing digital inclusivity in India. We look forward to combining Bhashini’s deep expertise in language solutions with Snapdeal’s robust e-commerce platform to empower individuals across diverse linguistic backgrounds. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our mission to enhance accessibility and affordability in online shopping, particularly in Tier 3 cities and beyond,” said Himanshu Chakrawarti, chief executive officer, Snapdeal.

Snapdeal is an e-commerce company catering to the value price segment offering merchandise in categories like home, fashion, beauty and personal care. More than 90% of the products on the platform are priced under Rs. 1,000 and more than 86% of the orders are from outside metro cities. Over the last several years, the company has enhanced its expertise in catering to mid-income users who have a budget-led approach to spending and access the Internet primarily through their mobile phones.

“We are committed to leveraging technology for the greater good and enabling inclusive digital experiences for all. Through innovative use of AI and voice-first technology, we are determined to break down barriers, build greater digital participation, and create a more connected and inclusive digital ecosystem for all Indians,” Amitabh Nag, CEO, Bhashini.

Launched by the Indian Prime Minister in July 2022 under the National Language Technology Mission, Bhashini aims to transcend language barriers, ensuring that citizens can access digital services in their language. It aims to provide technology translation services in 22 scheduled Indian languages.