Hisense India Appoints Pankaj Rana as CEO

New Delhi: Consumer electronics and home appliances company Hisense India has appointed Pankaj Rana as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Rana has over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, business development, and general management. Prior to joining Hisense India, Rana has worked with LG, Panasonic, BenQ, and Reliance Retail, where he held leadership positions across the mobile phones and television industry.

“I am thrilled to join Hisense, a company known for its rich heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence. I am excited to work closely with the talented team at Hisense India to drive innovation, foster growth, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers,” said Rana.

At Hisense India, Rana will be responsible for expanding the customer base, strengthening the brand’s presence in the consumer electronics and home appliances sector and overall growth of the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Pankaj to the Hisense family. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership acumen will be invaluable as we embark on our journey of expansion and growth in India. With Pankaj at the helm, we are poised to achieve new heights of success,” said Steven Li, Managing Director, Hisense India.

Hisense is a global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions. It is present in more than 160 countries and has 14 manufacturing facilities located across South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech. It also has 18 Research & Development (R&D) hubs across the globe and invests 5% of its revenue back into R&D every year.