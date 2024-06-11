CaratLane unveils new store design format

The latest CaratLane store with new design format is located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, spanning over an area of 500 sq. ft.

Bengaluru: Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership, has unveiled its newest store design format with the launch of its latest outlet in Mumbai, located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, a top company executive told IndiaRetailing.

“We are updating the design elements in our stores with a new age format. Our recent store at Phoenix Palladium features a chic design, incorporating elements such as fluted panels, marble flooring, an abundance of rose gold accents, and a luminous LED facade,” said Deepika Khare, national head – business development at CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership.

The outlet spans approximately 500 sq. ft. of retail space and has a prime location right at the mall’s entrance, nestled within the jewellery precinct.

The new format focuses on a luxurious and sophisticated design, incorporating premium materials, decor, and lighting fixtures. While CaratLane’s previous stores showcased a white color scheme with purple accents, the new store features a palette of soft pink and white tones.

CaratLane boasts a network of more than 21 stores solely within Mumbai.

“Experiencing rapid growth, we currently boast a retail footprint of over 270 stores nationwide,” added Khare.

The company reached the milestone of 250 retail stores across 100 Indian cities in November 2023.

The Chennai-based jewellery brand was established in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan as an online brand offering rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles and solitaires.

In July 2016, the Tata Group made a strategic investment in the company via its subsidiary, Titan Company Ltd. Presently, Titan holds 99.64% of the total equity share capital of CaratLane.

In February of this year, Titan Company announced its intention to acquire the remaining 0.36% stake in CaratLane for Rs 60.08 crore.