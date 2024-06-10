Third Wave Coffee opens 8th store in Hyderabad

The latest Third Wave Coffee outlet is situated at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where it already has one outlet

Bengaluru: Coffee-first quick service restaurant (QSR) brand Third Wave Coffee has launched its newest outlet at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, which marks its second store within the Hyderabad Airport and eighth in Hyderabad, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“We are excited to bring our unique coffee experience to Hyderabad Airport, ensuring that travellers have easy access to their favourite brews, whether they are arriving, departing, or in transit,” said Rajat Luthra, chief executive officer of Third Wave Coffee.

The brand has outlets at four airport locations, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Third Wave Coffee was founded by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma in 2017 with a single store in Bengaluru. The homegrown coffee chain has expanded to over 100 stores nationwide.

The company is run by Heisetasse Beverages Private Ltd., an Indian company with cafes across different Indian cities namely Hyderabad, Coonoor, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Pune.

In September 2023, Third Wave Coffee raised $35 million in Series C funding from Creaegis and existing investor WestBridge Capital for country-wide expansion, strengthening its supply chain, enhancing technology and other capabilities.