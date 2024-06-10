Register Now
Home Centre opens in Lucknow

Akshita Sharma
Credit: LinkedIn
This is Home Centre’s second store in the city

New Delhi: Leading home décor chain Home Centre has launched a new store in Lucknow, a mall official revealed in a social media post.

The latest store which is located in Phoenix United Mall in Lucknow is the retailer’s second store in the city. The store will offer categories like home décor, furnishing, and kitchenware.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest store Homecentre in Phoenix United Mall, Lucknow. Come and experience Home Centre’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in person. We can’t wait to welcome you. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive opening day offers. Thank you for your continued support (sic),” said Vikash Joshi, Centre Head- Mall, The Phoenix Mills Limited in his LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The retailer aims to focus on expanding its reach through e-commerce and new-format stores.

Owned by Dubai-based Landmark Group, Home Centre offers an extensive range of furniture, modular furniture, home furnishings, home accessories, bed and bath products and kitchenware. The retailer has 95 stores nationwide across malls and high streets. Its average store size of 25,000 sq. ft. It contributes 10% -12% to Landmark Group’s overall turnover in India. Its presence is largely in metros, with 60% of stores in these cities.

