Love Macadamia India partners with Nature’s Basket

The partnership aims to make macadamia nuts available in select Nature’s Basket stores across Delhi and Mumbai and on its website

New Delhi: Love Macadamia, an initiative by the World Macadamia Organization(WMO) to promote macadamia nuts in India, has announced a partnership with Nature’s Basket on Friday.

The partnership aims to make macadamia nuts available in select Nature’s Basket stores across Delhi and Mumbai and on its website.

“We are delighted to partner with Nature’s Basket to bring forth the benefits of macadamia nuts to a wider audience. This is a fantastic opportunity for consumers to discover different ways to incorporate macadamias into their daily diet, enhancing both flavour and nutrition,” said Mansi Ahuja, Ampro Marketing who represents WMO in India.

Established in 2021, WMO is an independent, non-profit body that represents macadamia-growing countries from across the world.

Love Macadamia has onboarded Nazneen Husein, clinical dietician and nutritionist, to raise awareness about the health benefits of incorporating nuts into daily diets. The customers can taste samples of products as well.

“This collaboration with Love Macadamia, featuring chef and nutritionist workshop and sampling activities, will inspire healthier eating habits and highlight the delightful versatility and health benefits of macadamia nuts,” said Sachin Agarwal, COO, Nature’s Basket.

Nature’s Basket is the wholly owned subsidiary of Spencer’s Retail and part of the RP- Sanjiv Goenka group headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. It started in 2005 as a single store in Mumbai.

