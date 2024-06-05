D2C brand Snitch partners with Relove, eyes reducing carbon footprint 

Customers can now explore sustainable fashion by buying and selling preloved Snitch items

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based D2C brand Snitch which runs around eight stores in cities like Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara and others has partnered with Relove, a platform for sustainable fashion to offer customers the opportunity to enable customers to make conscious choices, a release shared exclusively with IndiaRetailing said.

“The Integration of Relove epitomizes our steadfast commitment to sustainable fashion. We believe in offering our customers stylish and high-quality clothing and the opportunity to make eco-conscious choices. By integrating Relove, we are empowering our customers to contribute to a more sustainable future. This initiative allows them to enjoy their favourite Snitch styles while supporting environmental conservation,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Snitch.

With this integration, customers will get the option to purchase authenticated preloved Snitch items at significant discounts while also being able to sell Snitch products they own.

By simply visiting the Snitch website, customers can browse, sell and purchase preloved items with the assurance that each piece has been verified for quality.

Keeping an eye on sustainable practices, Snitch in the last two years has saved 3 million litres of water and keeps its products in circulation, preventing them from entering landfills. Through the resale of each garment, Snitch helps save six times its weight in CO2, significantly reducing the fashion industry’s environmental impact.

Started in 2020 as a D2C brand, Snitch recently raised Rs 110 crore in its Series A funding round. The company also plans to open around 20-30 offline stores by this fiscal and aims to be the Zara of India.

