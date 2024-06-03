Register Now
‘The State of Non-Compliance in the QSR Industry’ by TeamLease

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The report elaborates on the compliance issues faced by quick service restaurant (QSR) industry in India which affect employee satisfaction and performance

‘The State of Non-Compliance in the QSR Industry’ report by recruitment and human resources services company TeamLease elaborates on the compliance issues faced by quick service restaurant (QSR) industry in India which affect employee satisfaction and performance. 

The report provides a breakdown of the food services market in India, focusing on the QSR sector’s overall outlook. It also offers comprehensive insights into the QSR industry workforce, detailing average tenure, attrition rates, salary structures, incentives, and statutory benefits.

Key findings of the report are:

  • In QSRs, most of the workforce (88%) receive an average salary between 15k and 20k, whereas 12% receive less than 15k, less than most states’ minimum wage.
  • Most of the QSR workforce (64%) does not receive any incentives, while 33% receive incentives ranging from 2,000 to 3,000, and 3% receive incentives between 500 and 2,000.
  • 30% of QSRs neglect to provide statutory  bonuses to their employees, a shortfall that  diminishes motivation among the workforce.
  • Despite the provision for (ESIC) benefits for all employees earning less than Rs.21,000, 23% of QSRs remain non-compliant.

Click here to access the entire report

