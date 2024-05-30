Register Now
Insight Cosmetics ventures into skincare

The new skincare range includes a range of 11 new serums

New Delhi: Mumbai-based cosmetics company Insight Cosmetics has forayed into skincare with the launch of 11 new serums, a release by the company said on Thursday.

The company claims that the serums are 100% vegan, toxin-free, dermatologically tested and designed to show results in over 14 days. The range is available in online and offline stores, the release added.

“We are excited to take the next step of our journey by expanding into the skincare market. Through the new line of high-quality, toxin-free serums designed for Indian skin types, we aim to bridge the gap between affordability and quality,” said Mihir Jain, sales & marketing director, Insight Cosmetics.

The 2001 incepted company has over 350 SKUs including nail polish, lipsticks, mascaras, eyeliners, eyeshadows, foundations, concealers, lip gloss and makeup brushes among others.

