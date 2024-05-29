Sleepwell & Kurlon Adopt Unicommerce

Unicommerce will enable both brands to fulfil custom-sized orders of mattresses, centralise fulfilment from across multiple locations, SKU-level traceability, error-free order processing and tackle return orders

New Delhi: Mattress companies Sleepwell and Kurlon have signed up with Unicommerce to power their e-commerce operations and improve shopping experience for end consumers, the technology major shared in a press release on Wednesday.

Unicommerce will enable both brands to fulfil custom-sized orders of mattresses, centralise fulfilment from across multiple locations, SKU-level traceability, error-free order processing and tackle return orders.

“E-commerce has become central for brands like Sleepwell and Kurlon. Our partnership with Unicommerce will enhance our e-commerce operations leading to improved efficiency of our e-commerce supply chain,” said Nilesh Mazumdar, chief executive officer, Sheela Foam, the parent company of Sleepwell and Kurlon, which it recently acquired.

Kurlon is using Unicommerce’s warehouse and inventory management system for picking, packing, and dispatching orders.

“With experience in developing solutions for bespoke needs across emerging e-commerce sectors, we look forward to powering e-commerce operations for Sleepwell and Kurlon,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer, Unicommerce.

Unicommerce’s SaaS solutions enable end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers. As of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved an annual transaction run-rate of more than 750 million. The company caters to over 3500 customers, manages more than 8000 warehouses, and processes orders from more than 1900 stores through its platform.