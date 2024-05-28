Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest NewsResults

Proventus Agrocom Ltd. reports 96% growth in FY24 Profit After Tax

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
54
0
Credit: Proventus Agrocom
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The health food brand’s sales increased 43.3% to Rs. 303.62 crore

New Delhi: Health food brand Proventus Agrocom Ltd. (ProV) has reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 7.2 crore in financial year (FY) 2024 with an annual growth of 96% year-over-year (YoY), the company said in a press release on Tuesday. ProV Sales increased 43.3% to Rs 303.62 crore.

“This achievement is significant for two reasons: First, we are among the few companies in our category to achieve this level of sales while being profitable; second, this sales figure represents approximately 2 crore units sold, a testament to the trust our customers have in our products and our ability to reach them,” said Durga Prasad Jhawar, CEO and MD, Proventus Agrocom Ltd.

The company locked a revenue of Rs  502 crore with an annual growth of 19.5%. Its EBITDA increased by 54% to Rs 11.95 crore. The gross margin increased by 17% this fiscal year from 14% last year. ProV’s  Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs.21.7.

The company is now eyeing sales of Rs 1,000 crore, its Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) to increase by 32% and an increase in its gross margin by 30.1% by FY 2028. Also, it plans expansion of general trade, diversification of the sales mix, product innovation, and targeted marketing.

Founded by Durga Prasad Jhawar, Deepak Kumar Agrawal, and Shalin Sanjiv Khanna, in 2015, ProV is the retail arm of Proventus Agrocom, a publicly listed company. Its products range from dry fruits, nuts, seeds, berries, and other nutritious snacking products. The company has also partnered with chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food industry expert KS Narayanan.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

Lava International appoints Rajesh Sethi as group CFO

Sethi has over 27 years of financial management and strategic planning experience, will be responsible for overseeing Lava's financial...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.