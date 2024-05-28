Page Industries to focus on growing Jockey Juniors in India

The company is aiming to double down its efforts to promote Jockey Juniors’ offerings

Bengaluru: Page Industries Ltd., the exclusive licensee of the American undergarment brand Jockey International Inc., is strategically focusing on the growth of the Jockey Juniors category in India for the financial year (FY) 2025, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Jockey Juniors was introduced in 2019, 25 years after the brand entered the Indian market, and since its launch, the Jockey Juniors category has experienced growth and is on an upward trajectory.

“The Juniors category has been a focal point for us since its inception and given the growth rate we have witnessed in the category, we would like to double down on our efforts to promote its offerings. The majority of the sales currently come from the metro cities across the country,” said Nihal Rajan, chief marketing officer, Page Industries.

The kidswear range encompasses both innerwear and outerwear, such as vests, t-shirts, shorts, jackets, pyjamas, bloomers and track pants, designed for boys and girls aged 3 to 12 years.

Jockey Juniors is intensifying its marketing efforts by airing a new ad film titled ‘Innerwear and Leisurewear for Troublemakers’. It also recently conducted an outdoor event called Colour Splash, bringing the brand closer to its target audience.

In FY24, Jockey India recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,692 million with a PAT margin of 12.4%, compared to the previous year’s PAT of Rs 5,712 million with a PAT margin of 12.1%.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of FY24 alone, profit after tax stood at Rs. 1,082 million, a significant increase of 38.1% compared to the same period last year, with PAT margins at 12.4%.

Jockey was set up under Page Industries Ltd. in 1995. The retailer claims to be the first innerwear brand in India to set up exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across the country.

The company through its authorised franchisees has opened 188 stores across India taking the total number of EBOs to 1,382 including 43 Jockey Woman stores and 64 Jockey Juniors stores along with specific channel partners across 50 cities as of 2023. These outlets are spread across the country, covering metro cities, along with several tier 3 and tier 4 towns.

Additionally, Jockey is present in over 1,18,000 multi-brand outlets and more than 1,670 large format stores across India as of 2022, according to the company’s annual report 2022-23.

Apart from the domestic outlets, Page Industries operates 13 Jockey exclusive stores outside India, ten in UAE and one each in Sri Lanka, Qatar and Oman, with another work-in-progress store in Sri Lanka.