Nothing Appoints Vishal Bhola as President for India Business

With an experience of 28 years in global business leadership, Bhola’s journey includes over two decades at Unilever

New Delhi: London-based consumer tech company Nothing has announced the appointment of Vishal Bhola as President for Nothing India on Tuesday.

“Vishal’s vast experience and leadership in the global consumer goods industry make him a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions as we continue to innovate and redefine the tech landscape” Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder, Nothing.

With an experience of 28 years in global business leadership, Bhola’s journey includes over two decades at Unilever, where he held various positions starting in India then expanding across Southeast Asia, the USA, Africa, China, and the global headquarters in London. Later, he joined Whirlpool as Managing Director, where he was responsible for driving profitability and growth across the Indian subcontinent for Whirlpool Corporation.

“I am thrilled to be part of Nothing’s journey. The company’s iconic products and inspiring vision to make tech fun again resonate with me. I am eager to contribute to Nothing’s next phase of growth and innovation,” said Bhola.

Founded in 2020, Nothing offers products across audio and smartphone segments. It has sold over 2 million products worldwide. In 2023, it launched CMF by Nothing, a sub-brand focused on making design accessible to all. In 2024, the brand launched its third smartphone, Phone (2a) along with two new wireless earbuds, Ear and Ear (a).