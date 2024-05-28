Lava International appoints Rajesh Sethi as group CFO

Sethi has over 27 years of financial management and strategic planning experience, will be responsible for overseeing Lava’s financial operations

New Delhi: Home-grown mobile maker Lava International Ltd has appointed Rajesh Sethi as the new group chief financial officer (CFO), the company said on Tuesday.

Sethi, who has over 27 years of financial management and strategic planning experience, will be responsible for overseeing Lava’s financial operations, enhancing financial systems and processes, and steering the company’s fiscal strategies to support its growth plans, the statement said.

“We are happy to have Rajesh Sethi as the Group CFO to play a key role in achieving our goals. His expertise and a wealth of experience in driving financial success will be instrumental in accelerating Lava’s future growth,” Lava International Executive Director Sunil Raina said.

Sethi’s appointment comes within a week of Lava re-constituting its board following exit of its former chairman and managing director Hari Om Rai. Before joining Lava, Sethi was Group CFO at Iraq based conglomerate Ster Group.

Sethi has also worked with Bharti Airtel, Telenor Group and Essar Group in the past.