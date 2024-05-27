Wooden Street turns 9

Omnichannel furniture retailer Wooden Street is celebrating completing nine years with a special sale campaign offering 75% discount on its entire product range

New Delhi: Furniture brand Wooden Street celebrates its 9th anniversary by launching a sale campaign called ‘9YearsofDeliveringHappiness’, the company said in a press release on Monday.

As a part of the celebration, the brand has announced a sale till 10 June 2024 with up to 75% discount on its entire product range. The retailer is giving an exclusive coupon code to its online shoppers as well, the release added.

“Reflecting on our journey, we are proud of our achievements and the trust our customers have placed in us. Our goal is to continue expanding and bringing joy to even more homes,” said Lokendra Ranawat, CEO, Wooden Street.

Founded in May 2015, Woodenstreet offers over 30,000 furniture, décor & furnishing items including sofa sets, beds, dining table sets, sofa cum beds, and coffee tables. The retailer claims to have 1 million customers, 97 experience stores, more than 350 delivery hubs, and manufacturing units in Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Udaipur with a total area of 15 lakh sq. ft., and more than 20 warehouses across India.