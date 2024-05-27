Snitch opens biggest store in Bengaluru

The newly opened standalone store is situated at Hosur Sarjapura Road (HSR) layout, Bengaluru

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based D2C fashion brand Snitch has opened its biggest store to date in Bengaluru, a release by the company said.

The newly opened standalone store, its seventh in the city, is 10,000 sq. ft.

The new store is situated at Hosur Sarjapura Road (HSR) layout, Bengaluru, a prominent suburb of South-Eastern Bengaluru, India.

“Snitch is experiencing phenomenal growth, with new stores launching every fortnight to cater to our discerning customers,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Snitch. “In our state-of-the-art showrooms, customers can discover an extensive range of over 1000+ styles across more than 13 categories, all conveniently available under one roof. This rapid expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering a comprehensive and unparalleled shopping experience.”

Indiaretailing has always been the first to report on the brand’s offline expansion plans nationwide.

The brand currently operates seven stores across India: three in Bangalore, two in Surat, and two in Vadodara. With ambitious expansion plans, Snitch aims to open 30 more stores by the end of this fiscal year.

Snitch grew over 150% in the financial year (FY) 2023-2024 compared to the previous year. In FY 2023-24, Snitch shipped over 3.5 million pieces across various channels and remains profitable while growing over 2.25 times from last year in net sales, as per a LinkedIn post by the company head.

Starting in 2020 as a D2C brand, Snitch raised Rs 110 crore in a Series A funding round from Singapore-based venture capital firm SWC Global and Indian venture firm IvyCap Ventures in December 2023.