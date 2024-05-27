Dior Fragrances and Beauty boutique opens in Bengaluru

The new Dior boutique is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka

Bengaluru: French multinational luxury fashion house Christian Dior has launched its new Fragrances and Beauty boutique in Bengaluru, located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka, a mall official wrote on social media on Friday.

“We are thrilled to share that Dior, Fragrances and Beauty is now operational at Mall of Asia,” Tanul Bheda, general manager – leasing at Phoenix Mall of Asia, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the latest store.

The store offers Dior’s make-up, skin care and perfumes range as well as an array of personalised services.

The first Christian Dior Fragrances and Beauty boutique in India was opened in 2016 in New Delhi’s Select CityWalk mall, Saket. Currently, the brand has over four such stores in India across Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Christian Dior made its entry into the Indian market in 2006 by launching a haute couture boutique in New Delhi.

Dior was founded in 1946 by French fashion designer Christian Dior. Today, the luxury goods company is controlled and chaired by French businessman Bernard Arnault, who also heads LVMH. It operates over 620 retail stores worldwide.

Phoenix Mall of Asia dedicates an entire floor exclusively to international luxury brands, featuring stores such as Ferragamo, Boss, Emporio Armani, Versace, Tod’s, Michael Kors, Tumi, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Bottega Veneta, Zegna, Coach, Brooks Brothers, Golden Goose, Karl Lagerfeld, Hackett, and Ralph Lauren.

All the luxury brands are anticipated to be operational by the end of this year.