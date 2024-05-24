Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Reliance Brands opens 2 outlets of LensCrafters in Pune

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
LensCrafters store, Kopa Mall, Pune; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

New stores of LensCrafters are located at Phoenix Mall of Millenium, Wakad and Kopa Mall, Ghorpadi

Bengaluru: Reliance Brands has opened two stores of the multinational eyewear company LensCrafters in Pune, the company wrote on social media.

The launches occurred barely two months after the Indian retail giant’s acquisition of the Italian brand. New stores of LensCrafters are located at Phoenix Mall of Millenium, Wakad and Kopa Mall, Ghorpadi.

“LensCrafters has arrived at Kopa Mall and Mall of Millenium, bringing you the finest in eyewear innovation and style. The store offers a wide selection of designer brands and personalised vision solutions to dive into,” Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL) said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

LensCrafters
LensCrafters store, Phoenix Mall of Millenium; Source: LinkedIn

LensCrafters, a prescription eyewear company, is owned by Italian giant Luxottica Group. IndiaRetailing broke the story of Reliance Brands acquiring LensCrafter from DLF Brands, which ran a chain of LenCrafters-branded stores under a franchisee agreement.

RBL has also acquired a chain of LenCrafters stores from DLF Brands including the outlets located in DLF Mall of India in Noida and DLF Avenue Mall in Saket, New Delhi.

Founded in 1983, LensCrafters, is one of the leading optical retailers in North America operating over 1,000 stores in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto, and Toronto. The first flagship in Canada was opened in July 2023.

The brand entered India in 2020 with a store in DLF Mall of India in Noida and sells a host of brands in its stores including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Versace, Coach, Michael Kors and Prada among other high-end labels.

Reliance Brands Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. The company has forged exclusive partnerships with brands such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna, among others.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessAnagha R Ratna -

Scent of Success: 5 winning strategies perfume retailers adopt

From utilising advanced technology to embracing rich cultural heritage, here are some strategies adopted by perfume retailers around the...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.