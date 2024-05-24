Reliance Brands opens 2 outlets of LensCrafters in Pune

New stores of LensCrafters are located at Phoenix Mall of Millenium, Wakad and Kopa Mall, Ghorpadi

Bengaluru: Reliance Brands has opened two stores of the multinational eyewear company LensCrafters in Pune, the company wrote on social media.

The launches occurred barely two months after the Indian retail giant’s acquisition of the Italian brand. New stores of LensCrafters are located at Phoenix Mall of Millenium, Wakad and Kopa Mall, Ghorpadi.

“LensCrafters has arrived at Kopa Mall and Mall of Millenium, bringing you the finest in eyewear innovation and style. The store offers a wide selection of designer brands and personalised vision solutions to dive into,” Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL) said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

LensCrafters, a prescription eyewear company, is owned by Italian giant Luxottica Group. IndiaRetailing broke the story of Reliance Brands acquiring LensCrafter from DLF Brands, which ran a chain of LenCrafters-branded stores under a franchisee agreement.

RBL has also acquired a chain of LenCrafters stores from DLF Brands including the outlets located in DLF Mall of India in Noida and DLF Avenue Mall in Saket, New Delhi.

Founded in 1983, LensCrafters, is one of the leading optical retailers in North America operating over 1,000 stores in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto, and Toronto. The first flagship in Canada was opened in July 2023.

The brand entered India in 2020 with a store in DLF Mall of India in Noida and sells a host of brands in its stores including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Versace, Coach, Michael Kors and Prada among other high-end labels.

Reliance Brands Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. The company has forged exclusive partnerships with brands such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna, among others.