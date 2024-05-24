Poco plans to sell 10 mn smartphones in 2 years, aims to be among top-5 brands from third year

Poco shipments in India grew by about 72% year on year

New Delhi: Smartphone company Poco plans to sell 10 million mobile phones in two years and aims to be among top-five players from the third year onwards, a senior official of the company said on Thursday.

Poco recently pipped OnePlus to capture seventh spot in overall smartphone category with 5.9% market share and sixth position among Android smartphone brands, as per market research firm IDC.

“We have very ambitious target for the next two years and we want to get into the ‘big boys club’, which means we want to hit 10 million-mark in sales and then challenging the top five brands in the next 2-3 year,” Poco India country head Himanshu Tandon said on the sidelines of Poco F6 smartphone launch event.

As per IDC, Poco shipments in India grew by about 72% year on year.

Tandon, however, said that the sales volume grew by 90% on YoY basis compared to upper growth target of 80% set by the company a year ago.

“Our rise to the number 6 position among top Android brands in India, as validated by the latest IDC report, reflects our remarkable growth story. But we are not stopping here. The launch of the POCO F6 5G marks a significant milestone in our journey of pushing boundaries and we are ready to surpass expectations,” Tandon said.

At the event Poco unveiled three variants of Poco F6 priced at Rs 25,999 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM storage for files, photos etc, Rs 27,999 for 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM variant, and Rs 29,999 for the model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB ROM.

The devices will start selling in India from May 29.

“With that number (10 million) we will be in the range of 8-9% market share,” Tandon said.

He said that the company is diversifying channel partners to expand reach beyond e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and JioMart.

“We are looking at strengthening our 5G portfolio. We will launch aggressive 5G devices. We have partnered with Airtel to lower the price of 5G devices. We will be looking at many more such partnerships,” Tandon said.

The gaming focussed smartphone player has embedded Poco F6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor built on 4 nanometer node and Adreno 735 GPU processor.

Tandon said that the AI enabled Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor is making its India debut with Poco F6.

“We are bringing a lot of AI features on Poco F6, including AI bokeh mode, AI image eraser, AI-based battery optimisation. We are investing significant amounts on research and development to bring AI on device,” he said.

Poco also announced diversification of its portfolio in to tablet PCs, Poco Pad, designed for Indian users and other AIoT categories

“Given the success of our smartphone, I think this is the most opportune time for us to venture into non-smartphone categories. Happy to share that we are working towards a Poco Pad, with specifications designed for Indian users, and other AIoT categories revolving around smartphones. We are targeting to launch these devices before Diwali,” Tandon said.