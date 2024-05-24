Register Now
Market 99 opens new store in Kolkata

Credit: LinkedIn
The latest store is located in Avani Riverside Mall, Howrah, Kolkata

New Delhi: Delhi based value retailer Market 99 has opened a new store in Kolkata, a top company executive revealed in a social media post.

The latest store is located in Avani Riverside Mall, Howrah, Kolkata.

“We are now in Kolkata – The City of Joy. Avani Riverside Mall – Howrah” said Aman Abdullah, Director, Market99, in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the newly launched store.

Founded in 1997, Market 99 offers products starting from Rs.9. The retailer offers products like vases, artificial plants, jars, oil dispensers, tray, bowls, tea light holders and diffusers under categories like jars and containers, dinnerware, serve ware, tableware, kitchen tools, water bottles and holders, gifts and décor, bakeware and cookware, kitchen and dining, cups, mugs napkin boxes, bathroom accessories. It has more than 75 stores across India.

 

