Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest News

Indo Count signs licensing agreement with US-based Iconix for two brands

PTI
By PTI
13
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Under the agreement, Indo Count will bring two brands, Fieldcrest and Waverly

New Delhi: Home textile bed linen manufacturer Indo Count on Friday announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with US-based brand management company Iconix International for two iconic brands for American and Canadian markets.

Under the agreement, Indo Count will bring two brands, Fieldcrest and Waverly, to the customers in the North American markets, the company said in a statement.

Established in 1893, Fieldcrest offers bedding and bath products. Waverly, founded in 1923 by European fabrics maker F Schumacher & Co, offers home decor products.

“The new licensing agreements encompass a wide range of product categories, including sheets, fashion and utility bedding, bath and window treatments among others,” the statement said.

This addition significantly strengthens Indo Count’s brand portfolio, enhancing its ability to cater to diverse consumer segments in the US and Canada, it added.

“This move also marks a significant step in our efforts to increase our B2C footprint in the US & Canada market,” Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman of Indo Count said.

Indo Count last month acquired US-based home fashion brand Wamsutta from Beyond for around Rs 86 crore.

Latest News
In FocusPTI -

Google to buy minority stake in Flipkart in fresh funding round

Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.