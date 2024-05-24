Register Now
India’s coffee exports rise 12% to $ 1.28 billion in 2023-24

PTI
By PTI
Representative Image | Source: Pxhere
PTI
PTI

India is Asia’s third-largest producer and exporter of coffee

New Delhi: India’s coffee exports rose by 12.22% to $ 1.28 billion in 2023-24 on higher demand for Robusta coffee in the global markets, according to the commerce ministry data.

The country exported coffee worth $ 1.14 billion in 2022-23.

India is Asia’s third-largest producer and exporter of coffee. The country grows Arabica and Robusta varieties.

Arabica coffee beans have less caffeine content than the Robusta. Arabica has sweet and smoother taste, while Robusta is generally more bitter and harsher on the taste buds.

In volume terms, coffee shipments from India rose 13.35% to 1,25,631 tonnes during the January-March period of 2023-24. The country had exported 1,10,830 tonnes of coffee in the same period in 2023.

Italy, Russia, the UAE, Germany and Turkey are major coffee export destinations for India.

