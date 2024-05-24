Register Now
In a first, Google to start Pixel smartphone production in TN, says CM Stalin

Representative Image | Credit: File
The decision to start its production unit was a result of negotiations initiated by the state government with Google management

New Delhi: Google will partner with Foxconn to produce its Pixel smartphones for the first time in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The decision to start its production unit was a result of negotiations initiated by the state government with Google management, he said and informed that the officials from Google would soon come to Chennai to meet him in this regard.

“There’s a bright opportunity for setting up Google Pixel’s manufacturing factory near Chennai. A situation has also arisen wherein youth qualified in information technology will get employment,” the chief minister said in a release here.

Stalin has set an ambitious target of achieving one trillion USD by 2030. Accordingly, investors’ meetings were held in Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Arab countries, and France, leading to the materialisation of Rs 9.61 lakh crore investment. This will ensure jobs for 30 lakh youngsters, the release stated.

Following instructions from the chief minister, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa visited the United States and held discussions with the officials of Google and Foxconn on starting a venture in the state. As a result of the negotiations, Google officials have offered to set up a Google Pixel cell phone manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu along with Foxconn, the release said.

