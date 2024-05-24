Register Now
Google to buy minority stake in Flipkart in fresh funding round

Representative Image | Credit: File
Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties

New Delhi: Internet major Google has proposed an investment in e-commerce major Flipkart to buy a minority stake during the company’s fresh funding round, the Walmart group firm said on Friday.

“As part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties,” Flipkart said in a statement.

The e-commerce firm, however, neither disclosed the amount proposed to be invested by Google nor the details of the fund being raised by the firm.

“Google’s proposed investment and its cloud collaboration will help Flipkart expand its business and advance the modernization of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country,” Flipkart said.

